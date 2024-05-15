Remanded activist Tantawan at Thammasat U Hospital for treatment of stress

Political activist Tantawan Tuatulanon was taken from the Corrections Department’s hospital to Thammasat University Hospital this afternoon, to be treated for stress and depression.
Thai Activist Dies in Custody After Hunger Strike, Cause Under Investigation
Arjaree Srisunakrua, director of the Central Women’s Correctional Institution, said today that Tantawan deteriorated after she learned about the passing of her close friend, Netiporn Sanesangkhom. Both of them shared a ward at the Corrections Department’s hospital.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
+ There are no commentsAdd yours