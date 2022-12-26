December 26, 2022

Private Sector Can Organize New Year Countdown Events: PM Prayut

8 hours ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-ocha working at his office

PM Prayut Chan-ocha working at his office. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




BANGKOK, Dec 26 (TNA) – The prime minister does not bar the private sector from organizing New Year events but advises organizers to do it with maximum precautions.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said that he did not have any particular instruction concerning New Year celebrations and he would let organizations make their own decisions.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

