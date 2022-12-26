Private Sector Can Organize New Year Countdown Events: PM Prayut









BANGKOK, Dec 26 (TNA) – The prime minister does not bar the private sector from organizing New Year events but advises organizers to do it with maximum precautions.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said that he did not have any particular instruction concerning New Year celebrations and he would let organizations make their own decisions.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





