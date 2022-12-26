December 26, 2022

Princess Sirindhorn advised to ease up on Royal duties

8 hours ago TN
Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn ceremony

Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn presides a opening ceremony in Chonburi. Photo: Government of Thailand.




Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn has been advised by her doctors to reduce her Royal duties for while after they diagnosed her with an irregular heartbeat, the Bureau of the Royal Household said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The doctors said, however, that this form of irregular heartbeat is a temporary condition and it will disappear, according to the statement.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

