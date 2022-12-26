December 26, 2022

FTI Says Power Price Hike Will Affect Competitiveness

Power transformer

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has suggested that a recent decision to hike electricity prices by 20% in early 2023 will push up inflation and undermine Thailand’s competitiveness just as the economy has started to gradually recover from the pandemic.

Citing higher fuel costs, the Energy Regulatory Commission said the power tariff for businesses will increase by 20.5% to 5.69 baht ($0.1640) per unit from January to April, with that of households remaining at 4.72 baht.

The FTI, which includes representatives from industry, banking and commerce, urged the government to delay the price hike as manufacturers would be forced to increase the price of goods.

