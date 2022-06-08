FTI to Hold Talks on EV Excise Tax Cut









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) plans to hold discussions with the Ministry of Finance on the implementation of a tariff reduction for electric vehicles (EVs). The talks are intended to address complaints that such a move would heavily favor EVs from China.

FTI Chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul made the announcement after federation members complained that tariffs on EVs from China would be completely waived in line with the ASEAN free trade agreement with China. They noted that under the tariff cut regulation, EV levies for other nations would remain at a steep 40%.

