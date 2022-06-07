Thailand’s Civil Partnership Bill endorsed by cabinet, sent to parliament
The cabinet approved the Civil Partnership Bill today (Tuesday), which, if made law, will allow a same-sex couple to register their partnership and recognises many rights and privileges enjoyed by heterosexual couples.
Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said today that the bill has already been sent to the House of Representatives to be debated in this parliamentary session, though he is not sure whether it will be on the statute within the life of this government.
By Thai PBS World