COVID pandemic nearly over: experts









Thailand is ready to treat Covid-19 as an endemic disease, largely thanks to decreasing daily infections, a falling death rate and better public health security, according to Dr Prasit Watanapa, dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University.

The keynote speaker at “Forbes Thailand Forum 2022: Think Ahead, Future Next”, hosted by the Bangkok Post Public Company Limited, Dr Prasit said that figures released in April indicated that Covid-19 is now in decline globally.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin

BANGKOK POST

