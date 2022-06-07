Five-year-long 30-million baht lottery prize drama finally concludes
After five years of courtroom battles and out-of-court drama between a teacher and a retired police officer, over who actually owns five first prize lottery tickets worth 30 million baht, the Supreme Court has finally ruled that retired Pol Lt Jaroon Wimoon is the real owner.
The Supreme Court’s decision, which was read this morning (Tuesday) at the Kanchanaburi provincial court, upholds two lower courts’ acquittals of Jaroon on charges of misappropriation, filed against him by Kanchanaburi provincial police.
By Thai PBS World