Court awards five winning lottery tickets to retired police officer
The Kanchanaburi provincial court today dismissed the ownership claim, to five first-prize winning lottery tickets worth 30 million baht made by a school teacher, on the grounds that there was no credible evidence to prove that he had purchased the tickets.
Mr. Preecha Kraikruan, a teacher from Thailand’s western province of Kanchanaburi, filed charges of misappropriation and receiving stolen valuables against Pol Lt Charoon Wimoon, a retired police officer, over a set of five winning lottery tickets No 533726 for the November 1st 2018 draw, which he claimed to have purchased from a lottery vendor at the Red City market in Kanchanaburi. Hearings in the case were held between March 26th and April 30th.
