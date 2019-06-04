Tue. Jun 4th, 2019

Indonesia: Suspected Bomber Injures Self in Explosion

Indonesia Maritime Police (POLAIR) in Batam, Indonesia

Indonesia Maritime Police (POLAIR) in Batam, Indonesia on 30 July 2017. (DoD Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class, Ryan Grady, U.S. Navy/Released). JIATF West / flickr.


A man suffered serious injuries Monday when a bomb he was carrying exploded near a police outpost in Indonesia’s Central Java province, officials said.

It was not immediately clear how many police officers were at the outpost when the blast occurred, but there were no other reports of injuries, officials said. No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

“A man approached the police outpost, sat for a moment, and then there was an explosion,” national police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo told reporters. “It is suspected that the perpetrator was injured in the abdomen.”

Gov. Ganjar Pranowo told the Metro TV that the bloodied man was rushed in a police van to a hospital after he was seen lying on the road near the Kertasura Monument, a landmark in Sukoharjo regency.

“This is an attack on the police officers and not the first one. Because of that, we urge the public not to worry, but continue your activities,” Central Java police chief Rycko Amelza Daniel told reporters while visiting the scene early Tuesday (local time). Investigators believe the injured man was the perpetrator due to the nature of his injuries, Rycko said.

The explosion occurred as millions of Indonesians were returning to their home villages for Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim festival that concludes Ramadan.

Police said last week that they were on increased alert for possible terrorist attacks during the holiday season, with more than 160,000, police and military personnel, as well as civilian auxiliary forces being deployed.

Full story: BenarNews

Ahmad Syamsudin
Jakarta

Copyright ©2019, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

