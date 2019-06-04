Father demands answers from Korat medical units after death of young son from dengue disease





A father on Tuesday demanded that two local medical service units in Nakhon Ratchasima explain their actions and take responsibility for the recent death of his son from dengue disease.

Meaun Thongkhuntod, 53, said he had taken his ailing 12-year-old son Siwat “Por” Thonkhuntod to Nong Nam Sai Health Promotion Centre twice since May 25, but Siwat had only received medicine on both occasions.

