Phuket safe, dengue growth slows in May amidst soaring fears online

Phuket safe, dengue growth slows in May amidst soaring fears online1 min read
PHUKET: While some media reports are erroneously claiming that the arrival of the monsoon season rains in the past few weeks has seen the number of dengue infections across the country double, the rate of infections in Phuket has in fact fallen.
Further, the drop in the number of dengue infections in Phuket has seen the tourism island lose its top spot in the country for the number of infections per 100,000, falling to the seventh highest in the country.
By Anton Makhrov
The Phuket News