Phuket safe, dengue growth slows in May amidst soaring fears online





PHUKET: While some media reports are erroneously claiming that the arrival of the monsoon season rains in the past few weeks has seen the number of dengue infections across the country double, the rate of infections in Phuket has in fact fallen.

Further, the drop in the number of dengue infections in Phuket has seen the tourism island lose its top spot in the country for the number of infections per 100,000, falling to the seventh highest in the country.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Anton Makhrov

The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



