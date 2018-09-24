71 Killed as Dengue Deaths Spike

BANGKOK — Dengue deaths among Thais are up over 30 percent from last year, the health ministry said Sunday.
Low awareness about the disease was blamed by one official for the rise in deaths, but infections have also spiked by over 50 percent since January compared to the same period in 2017.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English
