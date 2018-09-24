Aedes aegypti mosquito, one of the transmitters Zika virus
News

71 Killed as Dengue Deaths Spike

By TN / September 24, 2018

BANGKOK — Dengue deaths among Thais are up over 30 percent from last year, the health ministry said Sunday.

Low awareness about the disease was blamed by one official for the rise in deaths, but infections have also spiked by over 50 percent since January compared to the same period in 2017.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close