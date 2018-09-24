Energy Ministry to hold bidding for gas exploration in Bongkot and Erawan blocks

The Ministry of Energy will go ahead with the bidding for gas exploration in the Bongkot and Erawan concession blocks in the Gulf of Thailand on Tuesday.
A ministerial source said that Energy Minister Siri Chirapongphan had reaffirmed that the auction would be in the PSC (production sharing contract) format. He expected that it would take about two months to consider the bids of the qualified bidders after which the public would be informed of the bidding result, with the winner expected to be known by year-end.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
