Prayut Chan-o-cha during the WTTC Global Summit 2017
News

Prayut declares he is interested in entering politics

By TN / September 24, 2018

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has finally admitted he is interested in entering the political fray, after previously keeping mum about his political ambitions.

“I am interested in politics because I love my country, as other Thais do. But that’s all I can tell you for today. I’ll let you know later how I will decide and who I will support,” Gen Prayut told reporters at Government House on Monday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSANA NANUAM
BANGKOK POST

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close