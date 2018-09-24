Prayut declares he is interested in entering politics





Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has finally admitted he is interested in entering the political fray, after previously keeping mum about his political ambitions.

“I am interested in politics because I love my country, as other Thais do. But that’s all I can tell you for today. I’ll let you know later how I will decide and who I will support,” Gen Prayut told reporters at Government House on Monday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSANA NANUAM

BANGKOK POST

Share this article