Prayut declares he is interested in entering politics

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has finally admitted he is interested in entering the political fray, after previously keeping mum about his political ambitions.
“I am interested in politics because I love my country, as other Thais do. But that’s all I can tell you for today. I’ll let you know later how I will decide and who I will support,” Gen Prayut told reporters at Government House on Monday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
WASSANA NANUAM
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
71 Killed as Dengue Deaths Spike
-
Energy Ministry to hold bidding for gas exploration in Bongkot and Erawan blocks
-
Swedish Watchdog Rings Alarm Over ‘Sharia Banks’ After Reported Daesh Transfer
-
Abhisit insists party leader who musters majority in election should be PM
-
Ford car company ordered to pay 23 million baht in compensation to 291 car buyers