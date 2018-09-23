Abhisit insists party leader who musters majority in election should be PM

Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva said he hopes senators would respect the wishes of the people and the decision of the House of Representatives by allowing leader of a party which can command the majority after the election to govern the country.
“Election must be free and fair and meaningful. What is the use of an election if the wish of the people is not respected,” said the Democrat party leader in a Facebook livestream interview with Thai PBS on Thursday as he pointed out that the Constitution allows the 250 senators to have a role in choosing the next prime minister after the election.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
