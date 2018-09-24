Nong Prue in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri
Pattaya

French expat found hanging at his Pattaya home after breakup with Thai girlfriend

By TN / September 24, 2018

Pattaya – A 45 year old French Expat, Mr. O. S., was found hanging yesterday morning, Wednesday September 19th, from a nylon cord from the eaves of his Pattaya area home.

His girlfriend, 23 year old Natthanat Surarat, told police officials and reporters that the couple had been together for two years and lived together in the home. She said on Tuesday evening, September 18th, they had the latest in a series of verbal arguments and decided to split up. She said he agreed to leave in the morning and she stated that he slept on the sofa while she slept in the bedroom.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

