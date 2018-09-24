Pattaya inundated by rains from tropical storm Trami

Pattaya was in chaos Sunday as rains associated with tropical storm Trami inundated the resort.
Many roads were under 30-50 cms of water and some were impassable.
Full story: Thai Visa News
Thai Visa / Manager Online
