35 year old Thai man stabbed with knife in Naklua after verbal argument





Pattaya – A 35 year old Thai man, Mr. Suthee Koan, was stabbed multiple times in his right hand by a Thai woman who has not been identified and fled the scene at 10:30 P.M. on Friday, September 7th in a Thai residential village in Naklua.

Mr. Koan stated to Pattaya City Police and rescuers that he got into what he stated was a minor verbal altercation with the woman in front of his home. The woman responded by pulling out a knife and stabbing him several times in his right hand. She then fled the area before rescuers and police arrived. Mr. Koan and other residents who witnessed the attack stated that they did not recognize the woman.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

