Thai Govt continues promoting tourism as Thailand voted best country for people





BANGKOK, 9th September 2018 (NNT) – The Thai government is making changes to ministerial rules and regulations to streamline tourism after Thailand was voted the world’s best country for people.

In his national televised this weekend, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that Thailand was voted the ‘best country for people’ by readers of the well-respected US-based travel magazine, Conde Nast Traveler.

