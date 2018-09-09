Troubled ex-model in suspected suicide





A businesswoman was found dead at her Bangkok beauty clinic on Saturday night, with evidence and testimony suggesting she committed suicide.

Police were told that Kanyakorn “Kae” Supakarnkacharoen, 30, a former fashion model, had fallen from the third floor of the building where her La Prim Clinic is located in Wang Thong Lang district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article