Motorcycle repair shop damaged by bomb in Songkhla





SONGKHLA: A fire broke out in front of a motorcycle repair shop in Chana district of this southern province early on Sunday following a bomb explosion, damaging six motorcycles and the shop front.

Police believed the fire was started by an incendiary bomb that went off in front of the motorcycle repair shop in tambon Ban Na at about 5am.

