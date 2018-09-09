Red face for the media over fake 90-million-baht lottery jackpot





It appears that social media users and even most of the mainstream media have fallen victim to a hoax by a lottery vendor in Samut Sakhon who became an instant media sensation last week after claiming to have sold a set of lottery tickets that won his customer a 90-million-baht first prize.

The Loei native lottery vendor, Thanawat Kamhaengphon, was widely lauded for his “honesty” after he came forth with a claim that the alleged winning lottery tickets were still in his possession when the fortnightly lottery results were announced on September 1. He told the media that he called his unidentified customer to tell him to collect the lottery tickets to claim the prize money. He said the customer had earlier placed the order for the winning lottery tickets by phone.

By Thai PBS World

