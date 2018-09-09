Thai Lottery ticket
North

Red face for the media over fake 90-million-baht lottery jackpot

By TN / September 9, 2018

It appears that social media users and even most of the mainstream media have fallen victim to a hoax by a lottery vendor in Samut Sakhon who became an instant media sensation last week after claiming to have sold a set of lottery tickets that won his customer a 90-million-baht first prize.

The Loei native lottery vendor, Thanawat Kamhaengphon, was widely lauded for his “honesty” after he came forth with a claim that the alleged winning lottery tickets were still in his possession when the fortnightly lottery results were announced on September 1. He told the media that he called his unidentified customer to tell him to collect the lottery tickets to claim the prize money. He said the customer had earlier placed the order for the winning lottery tickets by phone.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close