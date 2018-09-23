Nephew of tobacco firm owner caught, firearms seized





KANCHANABURI: A nephew of a tobacco factory owner was arrested and 18 weapons with almost 1,000 rounds of ammunition and some crystal methamphetamine seized during a police-military raid on his house in Tha Maka district on Saturday.

Sirachai Siangchee, 29, of Tha Maka district, was taken from a pub in Ban Pong district of neighbouring Ratchaburi to Tha Rua police station in Tha Makha district of Kanchanaburi early Saturday for interrogation after police received information that he was involved with illicit drugs.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PIYARACH CHONGCHAROEN

BANGKOK POST

Share this article