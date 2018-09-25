Three men confess to murder of missing British-Thai couple in Phrae

PHRAE: Three men have confessed to the murder of a missing British millionaire and his Thai wife, and told police they were hired by the woman’s elder brother to kill the couple.
Police detained the trio in Wang Chin district on Monday. After hours of intense interrogation, they admitted to having colluded in killing Alan Hogg, a 64-year-old retiree, and his wife Nod Suddaen, 61, at the couple’s home in Muang district, according to Thai media reports.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
