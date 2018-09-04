4 whale sharks spotted near Koh Talu off Prachuab Khiri Khan





Four whale sharks have been sighted hunting for fish near Koh Talu, about three kilometres from the coast of Bang Saphan Noi district of the southern province of Prachuab Khiri Khan on Sunday.

The surprise appearance of four whale sharks in the Gulf not far away from the mainland caused excitement to group of tourists and divers on board a speed boat on their way from a pier at Klong Chamuang, Ban Nong Samet of Bang Saphan Noi district to Koh Talu island.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

