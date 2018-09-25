Full Moon Party at Haad Rin Sunrise Beach in Koh Phangan
Another rape claim in Surat Thani

September 25, 2018

Another British woman claimed she had been raped in Surat Thani province, this time on Koh Phangan, but withdrew the claim after a medical examination.

Thai media reported on Monday that the British Embassy in Thailand had informed Koh Phangan police of the claim.

