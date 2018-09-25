Another rape claim in Surat Thani

Another British woman claimed she had been raped in Surat Thani province, this time on Koh Phangan, but withdrew the claim after a medical examination.
Thai media reported on Monday that the British Embassy in Thailand had informed Koh Phangan police of the claim.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
