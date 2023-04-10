Thunderstorms Likely for Several Regions of Thailand This Week
Thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail are expected in the North, East, and Central Regions of Thailand today and possibly the next several days, as of April 9th, the Thai Meteorological Department warned.
Warning of storms over most of Thailand until Sunday
Thunderstorms are forecast as a moderate high-pressure system from China is moving over the northeast and eastern parts of Thailand and the South China Sea, strengthening the southerly and southeasterly winds that bring moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea to upper Thailand.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Adam Judd
TPNNational
