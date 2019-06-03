Mon. Jun 3rd, 2019

Thailand News

Shops of Pirate Mobile Phone Accessories Raided

Spotify on a Android mobile phone

Spotify on a Samsung smartphone. Photo: Photo-Mix (Pixabay).


BANGKOK, June 3 (TNA) – Officials of the Intellectual Property Department raided big shops of pirate mobile phone accessories and seized about 18,000 pirate products worth about 5 million baht.

Direk Boonthae, deputy director-general of the department, said that his officials together with technology crime suppression police raided big shops and warehouses of pirate mobile phone accessories under the brands of Apple, Samsung and Oppo on Petchakasem and Suea Pa roads on May 29 and seized 18,244 pirate products worth about 5 million baht.

