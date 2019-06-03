Shops of Pirate Mobile Phone Accessories Raided





BANGKOK, June 3 (TNA) – Officials of the Intellectual Property Department raided big shops of pirate mobile phone accessories and seized about 18,000 pirate products worth about 5 million baht.

Direk Boonthae, deputy director-general of the department, said that his officials together with technology crime suppression police raided big shops and warehouses of pirate mobile phone accessories under the brands of Apple, Samsung and Oppo on Petchakasem and Suea Pa roads on May 29 and seized 18,244 pirate products worth about 5 million baht.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



