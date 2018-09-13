Chiang Mai Night Bazaar
Chiang Mai

B30m pirated goods seized at famous Chiang Mai market

By TN / September 13, 2018

CHIANG MAI: About 200 police raided the Night Bazaar market in Muang district late Wednesday night and seized about 27,000 pirated products with an estimated combined market value of 30 million baht.

Starting about 10pm, police searched 25 outlets at the most famous shopping centre of the northern province.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHEEWIN SATTHA
BANGKOK POST

