NBT reporter’s Line account hacked and used to borrow money

By TN / September 13, 2018

BANGKOK, 13th September 2018 (NNT)-Line app users have been warned of possible account hacking after someone used an NBT news reporter’s identity to borrow money from other people.

Warut Kasetrat, the NBT news reporter, said he found out his Line account had been hacked after four of his friends told him about messages they received from him asking each of them to lend him 20,000 baht.

