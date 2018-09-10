Hermes Ostrich Birkin Bag
Isan

Online shopper buys B37,000 luxury bag, gets water bottles

By TN / September 10, 2018

KHON KAEN: A woman has registered a complaint with police after her online purchase of a brandname bag turned out to be two water bottles.

Panhathai Lertsin-udom took the evidence of her order – an online transaction receipt, Line chats with the seller and a video – to Muang police station on Sunday to back up the complaint against the B.PROMOTE Line account.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAKKRAPAN NATANRI
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close