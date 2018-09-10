Online shopper buys B37,000 luxury bag, gets water bottles





KHON KAEN: A woman has registered a complaint with police after her online purchase of a brandname bag turned out to be two water bottles.

Panhathai Lertsin-udom took the evidence of her order – an online transaction receipt, Line chats with the seller and a video – to Muang police station on Sunday to back up the complaint against the B.PROMOTE Line account.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAKKRAPAN NATANRI

BANGKOK POST

