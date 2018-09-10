One killed, eight injured in Korat van accident





A van driver was killed and his eight passengers were severely injured in Nakhon Ratchasima early on Monday when the vehicle swerved off the road and flipped.

Pak Thong Chai district police were called to the scene on Highway 24 in Tambon Takhu at 4.54am.

Full story: By The Nation

By The Nation

