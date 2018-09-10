Toyota Commuter minivan in Hat Yai
Isan

One killed, eight injured in Korat van accident

By TN / September 10, 2018

A van driver was killed and his eight passengers were severely injured in Nakhon Ratchasima early on Monday when the vehicle swerved off the road and flipped.

Pak Thong Chai district police were called to the scene on Highway 24 in Tambon Takhu at 4.54am.

Full story: By The Nation

By The Nation

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close