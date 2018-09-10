Elephant trunks
South

Two elephants found dead in Kaeng Krachan park

By TN / September 10, 2018

A wild elephant and its baby were found dead near a reservoir in Kaeng Krachan national park in Phetchaburi province.

A team of park officials and a veterinarian from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation led by Mana Permpoon, chief of Kaeng Krachan national park, was rushed to the scene in Ban Pa Daeng where the two elephants were found dead.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close