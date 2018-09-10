Two elephants found dead in Kaeng Krachan park





A wild elephant and its baby were found dead near a reservoir in Kaeng Krachan national park in Phetchaburi province.

A team of park officials and a veterinarian from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation led by Mana Permpoon, chief of Kaeng Krachan national park, was rushed to the scene in Ban Pa Daeng where the two elephants were found dead.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

