Wanted: Patong police volunteers, foreign language required





PHUKET: Patong Police are now accepting applications for the new contingent of volunteers to assist police officers in communicating with tourists, and are seeking people with international language skills despite the public notice calling for applicants omitting that fact.

The notice calling for applicants, now posted at Patong Police Station, asks applicants to be conversant in Thai language only.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

