Bangkok man found dead in pickup with burned-out charcoal stove





A man was found dead inside his pickup truck in Bangkok on Monday morning, a charcoal stove in the seat behind him suggesting it may have been a suicide.

Udom Suk police found the stove embers already burned out when they arrived at about 10am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article