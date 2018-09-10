Central Bang Na, Bangkok
Bangkok

Bangkok man found dead in pickup with burned-out charcoal stove

By TN / September 10, 2018

A man was found dead inside his pickup truck in Bangkok on Monday morning, a charcoal stove in the seat behind him suggesting it may have been a suicide.

Udom Suk police found the stove embers already burned out when they arrived at about 10am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close