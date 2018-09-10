Khao Chi Chan or Buddha Hill, is a famous tourist attraction located in Sattahip
Bogus Thai guide arrested at Buddha Mountain

September 10, 2018

A patrol of the Pattaya tourist police arrested a Yala man on Sunday with fake guide ID.

Ahmed Ra-O, 32, was leading a group tour of Indonesian tourists at the popular Sattahip tourist attraction also known as Khao Chi Chan.

