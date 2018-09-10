Bogus Thai guide arrested at Buddha Mountain

A patrol of the Pattaya tourist police arrested a Yala man on Sunday with fake guide ID.
Ahmed Ra-O, 32, was leading a group tour of Indonesian tourists at the popular Sattahip tourist attraction also known as Khao Chi Chan.
Full story: Thaivisa News
Thai Visa / Pattaya Online News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
35 year old Thai man stabbed with knife in Naklua after verbal argument
-
Drug party busted after residents complain about pool villas rented daily
-
Japanese man arrested for 20-year theft-spree in Japan
-
Seafood Restaurant in Chonburi with Go-Go style dancers threatened with shutdown by Governor
-
Body of Canadian man found floating in sea near Laem Chabang