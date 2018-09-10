Cars parked in Rusamilae, Pattani
Durian trader killed, guard shot in southern violence

A durian trader was shot dead at a house in Yala’s Than To district and a security guard seriously wounded by a gunman in Pattani’s Muang district on Sunday night, local authorities said.

In Yala violence, Suchai Chaisith, 46, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and torso at a house in tambon Ban Rae. Three spent 9mm casings were found at the scene.

