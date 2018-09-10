Windows laptop keyboard
Microsoft’s Plan for Windows 10, 7 New Monthly Charge Confirmed

By TN / September 10, 2018

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Leaks have revealed new monthly charges are coming for Windows 10 and Windows 7 “as a service”.

In a new report, CNet’s well connected Microsoft specialist Mary Jo Foley reports the company will soon launch ‘Microsoft Managed Desktop’ which will charge a monthly fee to configure computers running Windows 10 and keep them running smoothly as new updates are released.

Foley also notes “Microsoft already has a number of the pieces in place to make this happen” such as a Windows Autopilot automatic device provisioning service, device financing programs like Surface Plus and a ‘Surface as a Service’ leasing program. Microsoft also has a subscription bundle including Windows 10 and Office 365 called Microsoft 365 and Windows 10 Enterprise subscription plans, Forbes reported.

Furthermore, Foley states “One of my contacts said that Bill Karagounis – former Director of the Windows Insider Program & OS Fundamentals team, who last year joined the Enterprise Mobility and Management part of Windows and Devices – is in charge of the coming Microsoft Managed Desktop.”

Full story: tasnimnews.com

