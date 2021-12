CHIANG MAI: Fifteen more job seekers and two guides from Myanmar were arrested after they crossed the border into Thailand in Fang district shortly before dawn on Saturday.

A patrol from the Pha Muang Task force spotted a group of 11 men and four women walking along the border in tambon Mae Ngon around 5.30am and stopped them from questioning.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Panumet Tanraksa

BANGKOK POST

