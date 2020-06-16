Big drug bust in Fang district of Chiang Mai, 8 arrested





CHIANG MAI: A combined government force seized 800,000 methamphetamine pills and 10 kilogrammes of heroin and arrested eight suspects in Fang district on Monday night, Pha Muang Force deputy commander Col Narit Thavornwong said in a press conference on Tuesday.

The force included soldiers from the 4th Cavalry Regiment and police from the 3rd Division of the Narcotic Suppression Bureau.

