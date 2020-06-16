Tue. Jun 16th, 2020

Big drug bust in Fang district of Chiang Mai, 8 arrested

Police car in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Police pickup in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photo: Love Krittaya.


CHIANG MAI: A combined government force seized 800,000 methamphetamine pills and 10 kilogrammes of heroin and arrested eight suspects in Fang district on Monday night, Pha Muang Force deputy commander Col Narit Thavornwong said in a press conference on Tuesday.

The force included soldiers from the 4th Cavalry Regiment and police from the 3rd Division of the Narcotic Suppression Bureau.

