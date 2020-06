Bangkok – Thai Civilized Party MP Mongkolkit Suksintharanon suggested yesterday to make prostitution legal in Thailand, along with adult toys to help combat what seems to be a growing trend of rape cases in the country.

Mr. Mongkolkit is an adviser and a member of a House committee tasked to tackle the problem of rape in the country.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

