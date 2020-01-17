Kuwaiti man arrested in Bangkok for rape of Danish woman in Phuket

Kuwaiti man arrested in Bangkok for rape of Danish woman in Phuket1 min read
PHUKET: A Kuwaiti man wanted for the rape of a Danish woman in Patong has been arrested in Bangkok, the Immigration Bureau announced today (Jan 17).
Speaking at a press conference at the Immigration Bureau headquarters in the capital, Immigration Bureau Deputy Chief Maj Gen Ittipol Ittisarnronnachai reported that the 33-year-old Kuwait national, who he identified only as “Mr Ghazi”, was wanted on arrest warrant number 20/2563 issued by the Phuket Provincial Court yesterday (Jan 16).
By The Phuket News