PHUKET: An elderly Frenchman was killed when an all-terrain vehicle ridden by an American woman crashed into his motorcycle in Muang district. The woman sustained serious injuries.

The accident occurred in Soi Kumyang in tambon Chalong around 9.30pm on Thursday, said Pol Lt Col Khanae Somrak, investigation chief at Chalong police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadtaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

