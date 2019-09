PHUKET: A Russian woman is in serious condition at Vachira Phuket Hospital after a motorbike accident inside the Chalong Underpass on Friday evening (Sept 20).

Capt Thanakrit Amchonkham of the Chalong Traffic Police told The Phuket News today (Sept 23) that he was informed of the accident at about 5:50pm on Friday.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts