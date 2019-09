Big bike drivers will be banned from driving between traffic lanes and subjected to more stringent procedures in applying for driver’s licences, according to the Transport Ministry.

The new regulations are part of a package of measures decided on at the ministry’s meeting on road safety rules that should be enforced for motorcycle drivers, said deputy transport permanent secretary Chirute Visalachitra yesterday.

Thodsapol Hongtong

BANGKOK POST

