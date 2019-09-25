Protesters against Prayut in New York can’t speak Thai or know Thailand’s location on a map





A small group of people, believed to be Mexicans and Peruvians, rallied in front of a hotel in New York, where Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his Thai delegation were staying on Tuesday, to demand free and fair elections and the restoration of democracy in Thailand.

Thai TV pool reporters, who were in front of the Plaza Athenee hotel, said about 30 protesters, wearing T-shirts bearing Thai national flag, were holding posters demanding democracy through free and fair elections in Thailand.

By Thai PBS World

