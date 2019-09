BANGKOK, Sept 24 (TNA) – An aircraft of the Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation Department crashed in Kanchanaburi province during a flight training, killing a pilot trainee and an instructor.

The Agriculture Minister expressed his sorrow over the death of two pilots after the airplane crashed into a cassava plantation in Sai Yok district.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts