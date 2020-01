BANGKOK, Jan 17 (TNA) – Hong Kong actress, Michelle Yim Wai-Ling, also known by her Chinese stage name Mai Suet is in Thailand for shooting investigative drama series.

Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, the TAT’s deputy governor of marketing for Asia and South Pacific welcomed the production team, actors and actresses, shooting TVB’s drama series, “Sinister Beings” in Bangkok.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts