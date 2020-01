NAN: Eight people were hurt, one seriously, when a tour bus carrying cyclists to Nan skidded into a mountain slope at a curve in Muang district on Saturday.

The accident occurred on the Nan-Ban Luang-Bang Song Khaew Road in tambon Sanian late Saturday morning, said Charasphan Arunwong, head of the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office.

